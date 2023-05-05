SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport police officer was arrested after allegedly handcuffing and leaving a woman in her residence on Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the Shreveport Police Department, police were called to a welfare concern. Online booking records show 49-year-old David Ware was arrested Friday morning.

Ware is charged with false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery, and child endangerment.

Ware was immediately placed on administrative leave per Shreveport Police Department policy and procedures. Ware has been employed with Shreveport Police since 2005.

Police say no other information can be released at this time as the criminal investigation is ongoing.

He was booked in the Shreveport City Jail, and his bond has not been set.