SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police arrested a man in connection to a shooting on Lindholme Avenue on March 6.

According to a media release, 46-year-old Boris Williams surrendered himself to SPD on May 23 in connection to a shooting in the 2600 block of Lindholme Avenue that critically injured one.

When officers arrived, they discovered the victim was walking his kids to the bus stop when Williams allegedly approached him and shot him multiple times in the upper body.

Williams is booked into the Shreveport City Jail and is facing second-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

The KTAL/KMSS team was on the scene the day of the shooting. At the time, police said investigators found a decomposing body inside a home where the shooting took place.

The investigation is ongoing.