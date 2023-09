SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A passenger in a vehicle was struck by gunfire while riding early Saturday morning.

Police said a man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the jaw. The victim’s wounds are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The victim told police that he was the passenger in a vehicle in the 200 block of N. Market Street when another vehicle pulled up and started shooting at the vehicle and drove off. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a red Nissan Altima.