SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened late Friday in the MLK neighborhood.

According to police, they were called to the 1400 block of Mayhaw Circle after a resident reported hearing gunshots.

Their investigation led them to 1614 Mayhaw Circle where they found an adult female and an adult male deceased. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds inflicted by a handgun.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner, the two were estranged spouses, identified as 36-year-old Lakerrrica Washington and 37-year-old Desmond Edwards.

Detectives believe the adult male forced his way into the home and fatally shot the woman, then turned the gun on himself.

The investigation is ongoing.