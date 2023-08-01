SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is looking for information on a shooting that left a man dead Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Vaughn Avenue around 7 a.m. and found the body of Randolph Ashley in the yard of a vacant home with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers believe he was shot and left at the scene, possibly for hours, before officers arrived.

Randolph Ashley fatally shot, left in yard of a vacant Shreveport home on Vaughn Street (Source: KTAl/KMSS staff)

Randolph Ashley fatally shot, left in yard of a vacant Shreveport home on Vaughn Street (Source: KTAl/KMSS staff)

Randolph Ashley fatally shot, left in yard of a vacant Shreveport home on Vaughn Street (Source: KTAl/KMSS staff)

Officers with the SPD Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units collected evidence at the scene and are continuing the investigation. The Caddo Parish Coroner later identified Ashley by fingerprint comparison.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information on this fatal shooting contact the SPD at (318) 673-7300 #3. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or through their P3Tips app.