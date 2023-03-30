SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say three men are behind bars after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust Wednesday morning.

Around 6:24 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle with three men inside on the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. The officers reportedly found a half-pound of methamphetamine tablets, marijuana and a firearm during the roadside investigation. Police seized the handgun, a scale and narcotics.

Police booked Marvin Robinson, Marcus Darby and Marquay Robinson into the Shreveport City Jail. Bonds have not yet been set.

Marvin Robinson is charged with one count of possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, one count of a schedule two narcotic with intent to distribute, and one count of possession of a schedule one narcotic with intent to distribute.

Marcus Darby is charged with one count of a schedule two narcotic with intent to distribute, and one count of possession of a schedule one narcotic with intent to distribute.

Marquay Robinson is charged with one count of a schedule two narcotic with intent to distribute, and one count of possession of a schedule one narcotic with intent to distribute.