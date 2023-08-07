All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police had a busy weekend, making 26 arrests in the downtown area over the weekend.

Offenses of note include two people facing charges of felon in possession of a firearm and one arrested person facing charges of resisting with force or violence. The full list is below.

Herboso, John – Operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Burd, Stephanie – Drivers’ license suspended

Johnson, Lakisha – Criminal trespass

Turner, Thomas – Manufacture, distribution, possession of a Schedule I; possession of marijuana

Nash, Lyntreya – Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS

Green, Eric – Possession of Schedule II CDS

Feaster, Anthony C. – Stopped for a traffic violation; suspect had a fugitive warrant out of Clark County and CMO warrants. Allegedly broke flex cuffs, exited the transport van, and ran away.

Bell, John – Possession of Schedule I CDS

Coleman, Recardo – Possession, distribution, and manufacture of Schedule II

Burroughs, Kevin – Entry or remaining after being forbidden

Lloyd, Donterrius – Operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Lynn, Artayvious – Resisting with force or violence

Washington, Tagaris Q. – Fugitive

Jefferson, Brodrick D. – Battery of a dating partner

Murphy, Keyuntay Raheem – Possession of Schedule I CDS

George, Traaveryous – Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Reddix, Dekendrey Erayveon – Domestic abuse, aggravated assault

Odell, Jemarcus M. – Possession of Schedule II CDS

McBrier, Davieon – Fugitive

Kimble, Sarah L. – Resisting officer

Hawkins, Darnell – Interfering with a police investigation

Watson, Kentrell – Resisting officer

Johnson, Jaravion T. – Manufacture, distribution, possession of a Schedule I; possession of marijuana

Lopez, Scott – Fugitive

Sojka, John – Reckless operation of a vehicle CRG

Crow, Kirby W. – Manufacture, distribution, possession of a Schedule I; possession of marijuana

Chief Wayne Smith says they placed officers strategically in areas of concern over the weekend, leading to many arrests. Chief Smith thanked the City Marshal’s Office personnel for their assistance over the weekend.

He said the department aims to maintain a safe environment for businesses and patrons.