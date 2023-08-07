All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police had a busy weekend, making 26 arrests in the downtown area over the weekend.
Offenses of note include two people facing charges of felon in possession of a firearm and one arrested person facing charges of resisting with force or violence. The full list is below.
Herboso, John – Operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Burd, Stephanie – Drivers’ license suspended
Johnson, Lakisha – Criminal trespass
Turner, Thomas – Manufacture, distribution, possession of a Schedule I; possession of marijuana
Nash, Lyntreya – Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS
Green, Eric – Possession of Schedule II CDS
Feaster, Anthony C. – Stopped for a traffic violation; suspect had a fugitive warrant out of Clark County and CMO warrants. Allegedly broke flex cuffs, exited the transport van, and ran away.
Bell, John – Possession of Schedule I CDS
Coleman, Recardo – Possession, distribution, and manufacture of Schedule II
Burroughs, Kevin – Entry or remaining after being forbidden
Lloyd, Donterrius – Operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Lynn, Artayvious – Resisting with force or violence
Washington, Tagaris Q. – Fugitive
Jefferson, Brodrick D. – Battery of a dating partner
Murphy, Keyuntay Raheem – Possession of Schedule I CDS
George, Traaveryous – Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
Reddix, Dekendrey Erayveon – Domestic abuse, aggravated assault
Odell, Jemarcus M. – Possession of Schedule II CDS
McBrier, Davieon – Fugitive
Kimble, Sarah L. – Resisting officer
Hawkins, Darnell – Interfering with a police investigation
Watson, Kentrell – Resisting officer
Johnson, Jaravion T. – Manufacture, distribution, possession of a Schedule I; possession of marijuana
Lopez, Scott – Fugitive
Sojka, John – Reckless operation of a vehicle CRG
Crow, Kirby W. – Manufacture, distribution, possession of a Schedule I; possession of marijuana
Chief Wayne Smith says they placed officers strategically in areas of concern over the weekend, leading to many arrests. Chief Smith thanked the City Marshal’s Office personnel for their assistance over the weekend.
He said the department aims to maintain a safe environment for businesses and patrons.