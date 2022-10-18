Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In an ongoing effort to shine a bright light on the crime of domestic violence throughout October, the Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help them locate two individuals wanted for domestic abuse charges.

SPD is asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of 21-year-old Chatika Arnold to contact them. Arnold is wanted for domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse battery child endangerment after she stabbed her child’s father multiple times with a knife in the presence of a one-year-old child.

Investigators are also looking for 29-year-old Darion L. Jackson is wanted for aggravated burglary and three counts of battery of a dating partner with child endangerment. The charges relate to a report that Jackson used violent force against an ex-girlfriend in the presence of three children under the age of 13.

Incidents of domestic violence occur in the United States about every 15 seconds leaving thousands of victims and survivors to suffer behind closed doors.

According to data compiled by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, men and women experience violence from intimate partners.

1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience severe intimate partner physical violence. Intimate partner sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking with impacts such as injury, fearfulness, post-traumatic stress disorder, use of victim services, contraction of sexually transmitted diseases, etc.

1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. This includes a range of behaviors (e.g. slapping, shoving, pushing) and, in some cases, might not be considered “domestic violence.”

Anyone who needs help getting themselves or a loved one out of an abusive situation should call the National Domestic Abuse Hotline at 800-799-7233.