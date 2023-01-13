(KTAL/KMSS) – On Thursday, a Shreveport police K-9 helped find a fleeing suspect, leading to a large narcotics seizure.

Officials say officers attempted a traffic stop around 3:00 p.m. in the Mooretown neighborhood. Passenger Pernell Summage fled on foot, but K-9 “Diesel” found them hiding under a home on Flora St.

Shreveport police make major narcotics bust (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport Police K-9 Diesel (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Officers reportedly found large amounts of narcotics including crack, powder cocaine and marijuana. Summage was taken to a local hospital to treat minor injuries from the incident.

They are charged with one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.