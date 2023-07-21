SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured Friday afternoon.

According to police on the scene, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station in the 500 block of Stoner Avenue just after 3:20 p.m.

Arriving officers found a man laying on the ground suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

After initially investigating, police say two men were in a Honda Civic outside the gas station when another car rolled up and started shooting at them.

The passenger of the Honda was shot and dropped to the ground. The driver then exited the vehicle and was also shot.

The suspects pulled around and began to fire more shots at the man on the ground before leaving the gas station.

Police are actively searching for the suspects and their vehicle, described as a grey 2020 Nissan Sentra with plate number ‘406 FEX.’