SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a deadly shooting on Missouri Avenue.

According to officials, police received reports of somebody laying on the road in the 2400 block of Missouri Ave.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a deceased black male laying in the roadway with gunshot wounds.

Police say witnesses saw a vehicle run from the scene.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.