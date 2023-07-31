SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Lakeside neighborhood that left one man critically injured.

According to online dispatch records, police responded to reports of a shooting around 3:01 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say two men were standing outside of a home on Alabama Avenue and Poland Street near Pinkey’s Corner convenience store when they were shot at.

One of the men was critcally injured and the other is in stable condition, according to police.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.