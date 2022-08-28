SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of an early-afternoon shooting in the Highland neighborhood.

Just after 1 p.m., SPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Triple JJJ convenience store at the intersection of Stoner and Creswell Avenues.

According to police, when they arrived at the scene, they found a 25-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital in non-life-threatening condition. The victim’s vehicle was being followed by another unrelated vehicle that saw the incident and called 911.

Police say the victim was in a stolen vehicle, and his assailant is unknown. However, do have video footage from the store and another vehicle that may have been involved.

They said there was only one gunshot fired.

KTAL/KMSS has a crew at the scene and will update this breaking story as details from this developing story as they become available.