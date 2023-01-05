This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that happened in Mooretown on Thursday afternoon, leaving two injured.

Caddo 911 logs show a reported shooting just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

Police say two male victims suffered injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. The two males were walking down Mayfield Street when they were shot by two black males in a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.