SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman’s remains were found in west Shreveport on Thursday and police are asking the public to provide information that would help them solve a homicide.

Police said they were called to the 400 block of Argyle Street on October 26 just after 2:30 p.m. in response to reports of a deceased person.

Arriving officers found a Black female behind a residence in the block.

They established a perimeter and started gathering evidence and conducting interviews with residents in the area.

The woman had no identification and the condition of her remains made police unable to identify the police. An autopsy was performed Friday morning and the Caddo Parish Coroner determined that the deceased sustained blunt force trauma to her face. Her name will be released by the coroner’s office at a later time.

Shreveport police ask that anyone with information about the victim of this crime contact them at 318-673-7000 #3. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous may do so by contacting Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or by using their P3Tips app.