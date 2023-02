SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting that took the life of a woman Thursday night.

SPD was called to the 2600 block of College Street in the Queensborough neighborhood just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Not many details are known at this time, but police have said that a black female is deceased after being shot in the head.

We will bring you more details as they become available.