SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested a fugitive who had been on the run for months after escaping a state juvenile detention center on Friday.

Shreveport City Jail booking records show that 18-year-old Anthony Mandigo was arrested on December 29 at 3:40 a.m.

In the SPD probable cause statement, police said, “On the above date and time, officers made contact with an offender who matched the description of a wanted suspect. Offender had warrants.”

On December 8, Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart announced that Mandigo escaped a fourth time from a Louisiana juvenile facility and had been on the run since September 8.

Mandigo was serving juvenile life for armed robbery of the Raceway on North Market and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in the murder of pizza delivery man Lester McGee. Both armed felonies were committed when Mandigo was 13.

Juvenile crime is at the center of findings by Louisiana’s Violent Crime Task Force, which held its final meeting and provided thorough reporting to state lawmakers at the end of 2023.

The report showed an increase in violent crimes committed by teens, such as homicide, assault and battery, sex offenses, and weapons offenses, between 2016 – 2023.

The lack of information sharing by the Office of Juvenile Justice as it relates to juveniles who escape custody was another alarming factor in the report.