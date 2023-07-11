SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith praised partner agencies and technology which helped them employed by them during the standoff in south Shreveport.

The incident happened on Crooked Creek Drive in the Quiet Cove subdivision just before 7 a.m. on July 10.

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux praised the Shreveport police and fire department’s response to Monday’s encounter. He also spoke highly of the Bossier City PD, as well as the Bossier, Caddo, and DeSoto Parish Sheriffs and all other law enforcement that assisted in bringing an end to the standoff.

Chief Smith thanked local law enforcement agents who assisted and credited all of the technological equipment that assisted.

Just before 7 a.m. SPD received a call that a man was coming to a particular location and threatened to kill the occupants of the home. The individual was “well-armed with an unusual amount of artillery.”

The man arrived at the residence and opened fire before entry. A neighbor nearby encountered the suspect and was shot by the suspect. He is expected to fully recover.

When police arrived they took fire from the suspect as well. A female child was hiding in a room and was ultimately found by the suspect and shot.

SPD hostage negotiators arrived at the scene; but were unable to get the suspect to release the child. Police were able to employ technology to specifically find the room the child was in, and they executed a breach of the home in the room the young girl was in.

Upon entry they were fired upon by the suspect but were able to safely remove the girl; however, the suspect still refused to exit.

SPD deployed two drones to assist in the stand-off, but the suspect shot both drones down. Bossier City law enforcement SPD during the hours-long stand-off and negotiation.

Chief Smith shared that officers noticed smoke coming from the home after some time and they determined that the scene was unsafe for officers.

The Shreveport Fire Department arrived and worked to put the fire out as it became fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was successfully put out, SFD found one individual in the burnt home.

The individual was retrieved from the home, and an autopsy is pending by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office. More information will be released as it becomes available.

It is unclear how many shots were fired by the suspect.