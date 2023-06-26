Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile and has been arrested after an investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

Otha Green, 39, was arrested by SPD after officers were contacted in reference to the sexual assault of a juvenile.

Detectives responded to the scene and arrested Green, who was charged with one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of sexual battery.

He is booked in the Caddo Correctional Center, and no bond has been set.