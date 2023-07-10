SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – According to dispatch records more than 30 police units responded to a standoff Monday morning with a man inside a home.

First responders arrived at the scene on Crooked Creek Dr. in the Southern Hills neighborhood just before 7:00 a.m.

SWAT at standoff in Shreveport’s Southern Hills neighborhood (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

KTAL staff at the scene say someone inside the home is communicating with police. The Shreveport police say five to six large caliber rounds were fired around 7:00 a.m. Around five to eight minutes later more large caliber rounds and smaller caliber rounds were fired off simultaneously.

Police have entrances and exits blocked. Bossier City SWAT arrived on the scene around 8:23 a.m. Shortly after crews at the scene heard more gunfire. As of 9:09 a.m., the man is still firing off rounds.

First responders are trying to rescue a 15-year-old girl from the home who is reportedly suffering from gunshot wounds, but cannot yet reach her.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.