Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men were arrested by Shreveport police after they were accused of sexually assaulting a male teenager in November 2022.

According to an SPD media release, the incident happened in the 2600 block of Sevier Street.

Police said a mother reported that her 17-year-old son was sexually assaulted by two older males.

Forensic evidence led to the arrest of 47-year-old Tyrone D. Pickrom and 34-year-old Damarquis Davis in connection with the assault. The duo were arrested on June 7 and face second-degree rape charges.