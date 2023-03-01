SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Wednesday, the Shreveport Police Department arrested a 15-year-old suspected of a homicide that took place last week.

On Feb. 23, police responded to a shooting on the 3600 block of Michigan Blvd. to find 19-year-old Ahmadziondre Bailey suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Bailey was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he later died of his wounds.

Investigators with the SPD Violent Crimes Unit determined the suspect was a juvenile and obtained an order to take him into custody. Police arrested him and booked him into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center on March 1.

He is facing a charge of 2nd-degree murder. Because of his age officials can not release a photograph of the suspect.

Bailey’s death marks the 13th homicide in Shreveport and Caddo Parish in 2023.