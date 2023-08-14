All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department arrested a man suspected of shooting at a woman Sunday.

Andrew Garner (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Officers responded to the shooting in the 6300 block of Jefferson Paige Road around 11:43 a.m. to find a vehicle struck by gunfire. Glass reportedly struck a woman inside the vehicle during the shooting.

She is expected to recover, according to the SPD.

During the investigation, officers determined the shooting stemmed from a dispute. According to police, Andrew Garner is suspected as the shooter. He is facing charges for one count of aggravated battery.