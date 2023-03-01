All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is facing charges for entering a Shreveport home and attacking a resident.

Officers say they responded to a home invasion on the 4000 block of Forest Oak Dr. on Tuesday. They found a victim suffering from injuries during the attack, but the suspect was no longer at the scene.

Authorities say the suspect, Latrell Taylor, forcibly entered the residence and began to strike the victim in the face. Police located Taylor in the nearby area, but say he ran on foot when officers approached.

When officers captured him, they found he had an outstanding warrant for DWI. Police arrested Taylor and charged him with one count of home invasion and one count of resisting arrest.