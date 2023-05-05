Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested a man they believe was responsible for fatally shooting a woman on Fairfax Avenue at the end of April.

Police arrested 18-year-old Edduin Silva Alvarez as the suspect in the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Amaya Jacobs inside a vehicle on April 26.

Police said when they arrived at the intersection of Fairfax Avenue and Morningside Drive they found a vehicle parked with a female victim inside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene by Shreveport Fire EMS.

SPD homicide detectives determined there was enough probable cause to secure an arrest warrant for Alvarez’s arrest. He faces one count of second-degree murder.

The SPD Special Response Team conducted a search for Alvarez on May 3, and he was arrested after attempting to flee and subsequently charged with resisting an officer with force or violence.

Shreveport police said this is an ongoing investigation.