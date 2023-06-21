All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say two people face charges after a woman allegedly stabbed a man during a domestic dispute.

SPD officers responded to the report of domestic trouble in the 5400 block of Norton St. around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. Officers determined Marcy Thornton grabbed a knife and stabbed the man, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested Thornton, who is facing charges of domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon. Officials say the man had outstanding warrants and was also arrested.