SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department arrested a man suspected in a shooting that took place last month.

Officers say on May 6 they responded to the 2100 block of Grimmett Dr. and found a female suffering from a gunshot wound. The Shreveport Fire Department took her to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

She told authorities that Universal Sungod Allah shot her while playing with a handgun, but he reportedly fled before police arrived. Detectives began investigating the crime scene and obtained a warrant for Allah’s arrest on one count of illegal use of a weapon.

Crime Stoppers offered a reward of $2,000.00 for any information leading to his arrest. Police say authorities arrested on June 6.