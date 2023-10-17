Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in locating two men accused of violent sex crimes.

According to Shreveport police, 59-year-old Dewayne Jackson is wanted for one count of first-degree rape. If convicted, Jackson could face up to life in prison with the possibility of a death penalty verdict.

Detectives have also obtained a warrant for Jesus Gonzales, 38, for one count of molestation of a juvenile.

Police say Gonzales is believed to have a scar on the left side of his face and under his right eye. He also may have some form of visual impairment. If convicted, he could have up to forty years in prison.

Dewayne Jackson, 59. Jesus Gonzalez, 38. Corey Hall, 43.

Detectives also arrested 43-year-old Corey Hall for one count of first-degree rape. If convicted, Hall could face up to life in prison with the possibility of a death penalty verdict.