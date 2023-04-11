SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was arrested for wielding a machete and threatening individuals at a local business Sunday morning.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 29-year-old Dangelo Crockett was arrested after officers responded to an armed person in the 2400 block of Lakeshore Drive.

STAY CONNECTED: Receive news alerts and take us with you on the go with KTAL News Now APP (download it here). You can also subscribe to daily emails for the latest news.

When officers arrived, they found Crockett had allegedly threatened individuals while armed with a machete. Police say the suspect reportedly pointed the machete at a victim and stated, “I’m going to kill you,” before entering the store and stealing items.

Crockett was arrested for one count of aggravated assault and one count of theft.