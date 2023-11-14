SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects in the YMCA shooting that killed one and injured another.

According to Shreveport police, officers responded to a shooting at the YMCA on Knight Street and discovered two individuals with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased. The other victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently being treated.

Detectives have released footage of the suspect’s vehicle and are asking the community for any information that may lead to the identification and apprehension of the suspects.

Anybody with information is encouraged to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.