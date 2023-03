SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday afternoon.

According to online dispatch records, Caddo 911, 10 units responded to the Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton Street in Shreveport just before 3:30 p.m.

There are nearly 30 markers with shell casings near them. SPD has not said if this is a homicide or any injuries.

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at Villa Norte Apartments. (Source: Jaelon Jackson)

KTAL/KMSS has a crew on the scene. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.