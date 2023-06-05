Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man and woman were arrested last Friday for allegedly beating a man with a hammer.

According to Shreveport police, officers received reports on May 30 around 1:45 a.m. of an assault and battery happening in the 200 block of Columbia Street.

Responding officers were informed that a man was being attacked by two people and on arrival found that the victim had been struck in the head multiple times with a hammer.

After investigating, detectives identified 34-year-old Collin Nading and 32-year-old Brittney Behan as the suspects.

Police arrested Nading and Behan on June 2. Nading faces one count of second degree aggravated battery and Behan faces one count of principal to second degree aggravated battery.

Police say the victim was brought to a local hospital and is severely injured, but is expected to survive.