Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) are continuing their investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport.

A man shot and mortally wounded during a confrontation with Shreveport Police late Friday, February 3, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, died at Ochsner LSU Hospital at 11:36 p.m., where he had been taken following the incident that occurred at an apartment in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street, which is located off North Hearne Avenue.

Mr. Bagley was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy was authorized.

The slaying marks the sixth homicide in Caddo Parish, Shreveport to date in 2023.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Detectives by calling 318-741-2728.

Citizens can also anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.