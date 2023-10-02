SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport police officer was arrested in connection to an assault in Sabine Parish on Saturday.

Authorities say SPD Officer Sgt. Matthew Welch was involved in an incident with two females at Cypress Bend Park. Neighboring campers reportedly intervened, and Welch attempted to leave in his truck.

According to officials, someone approached and struck Welch who then pulled his issued shotgun and got out of the truck.

A 15-year-old girl was reportedly recording the events on a cell phone, although she was not involved. Officials said Welch approached her holding the shotgun and struck her hand with the phone. Due to this, he is facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and simple battery of a juvenile.

Officer Welch was immediately placed on leave pending an investigation.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office said that if the person who struck Welch is located, they could also face charges.