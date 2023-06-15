Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department confirmed that a current officer was arrested for multiple misdemeanors on Wednesday evening.

According to Caddo Correctional Center records, 35-year-old LaBrian D’Mario Marsden was booked at 5:30 p.m. facing charges that include: domestic abuse battery, cyberstalking, stalking, and battery of a police officer.

A spokesperson for SPD said that Marsden was placed on leave.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more details become available.