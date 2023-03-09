SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux discussed the city’s rising homicide numbers in an interview Thursday.

“The number of homicides it weighs on me. It’s disturbing to me as it is to other citizens. Certainly to those in the neighborhoods. And when you think about the families that are affected, I feel very much for those families. They’ve lost a brother, a husband, or a son, and those are just tough losses,” Arceneaux said.

The mayor says most, if not all, of the guns on the street are illegally obtained and his goal is to get them off the streets.

“Most of the victims and the shooters know each other. And so if people will report who these people are so that we are able to keep an eye on these people, without infringing on their constitutional rights, of course. But keep an eye on these people that we might be able to intercept the weaponry before it’s used.”

Arceneaux added that keeping gang activity off the streets is crucial and that he believes the Shreveport Police Department has done a good job making arrests.

“They’re clearing many of these murders so there will be consequences for these actions, and hopefully if there are enough consequences, then people will begin thinking that this is really not something that’s good for me and my long-term future.”

The mayor went on to say how he is determined to address the city’s murder rate.

“And frankly, it weighs on me. It should weigh on me. I would not be a very good mayor if each one of these murders did not have an impact on me. It doesn’t keep me from functioning, it makes me more determined than ever to function appropriately.”