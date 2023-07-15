SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Mayor Tom Arceneaux released a statement after a violent Saturday morning that left three dead and others critically wounded.

The mayor and his administration are working to make Shreveport a safer community after many instances of violence in the city.

“Overnight brought more disturbing gunfire to Shreveport, killing at least three people in separate incidents. My heart hurts for the victims and their families, and I know I speak for the entire City when I extend our sincere concern and condolences. All the incidents are under vigorous investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.” Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux

The mayor said Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith is calling in officers on overtime to patrol high-crime neighborhoods and downtown. SPD is putting as many law enforcement personnel on the street, including neighboring and cooperating agencies.

Mayor Arceneaux also said the Shreveport Police Department and the administration are considering additional remedies, legislation, and other oversight.

“The Administration understands that the Council intends to call a Public Safety Committee meeting next week, and the Administration will cooperate fully with the Council and others with ideas on how best to respond to the serious increase in gun violence in our community.”

Mayor Arceneaux asks anyone with information to contact SPD at 318-673-7300 or call Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373. Information can be given anonymously, and any information leading to an arrest may result in a cash reward of up to $2,000.

“The community must band together to put away the perpetrators of these outrageous acts. This is a difficult problem, and we must all be part of the solution. We must make Shreveport a safer place again.”