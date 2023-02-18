SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home search and two traffic stops led Shreveport police to arrest three convicted felons illegally carrying firearms.

Police say while patrolling Jewella Avenue on Monday; officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Jewella and Oakcrest Street for observed traffic violations.

During the stop, officers found the driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Andrew McCall, in possession of a .223 caliber rifle; a previous felony conviction for second-degree battery in 2018 prohibited him from owning legally.

Officers seized the firearm, arrested McCall, and charged him with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The second arrest was made on Wednesday when officers searched a home in the 6800 block of Kennedy Drive. Officers were looking for 24-year-old Talanzo Debrow, who they said had outstanding warrants. Debrow was found hiding in a closet in the home by SPD officers.

He was charged with one count of illegally possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

A third man was also arrested Wednesday after the Shreveport Police Community Response Unit made a traffic stop in the 4000 block of Hollywood Avenue.

During the stop, officers found 44-year-old Roeshun Tyler possessing marijuana, crack cocaine, and a handgun.

Police learned that Tyler had multiple felony narcotics offenses, which prohibited him from legally owning a gun.

Officers seized the gun, arrested Tyler, and charged him with one count of being a convicted felon possessing a firearm, possession of Schedule I, II with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with a controlled, dangerous substance.