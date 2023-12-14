Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly tracking and stalking a victim.

According to police, 26-year-old Jonquarius Jones is wanted for one count of a prohibited tracking device following allegations of placing a tracking device on a vehicle belonging to the victim.

Detectives determined Jones was tracking the victim using an Apple AirTag device.

If anyone has information on Jones’ whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Shreveport Police Domestic Violence Unit at 318-673-7300 #3.