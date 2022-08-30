Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is looking for the suspect they believe is responsible for shooting a woman Monday evening in Ingleside.

SPD Detectives secured a warrant for 31-year-old LaDerrick Randle arrest charging him with one count of attempted second-degree murder. Police say Randale shot the woman multiple times Monday evening in the 4000 block of Walker Street.

The victim is still in the hospital, where she is receiving treatment for multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this violent offender should contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. Submit anonymous tips through Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember, Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.