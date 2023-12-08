Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a man wanted for first-degree rape.

According to police, sex crime detectives have secured a warrant and are actively searching for 37-year-old Frankie Wright.

If convicted, he could face up to life imprisonment at hard labor without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Anyone with information that could aid in locating Frankie Wright is asked to promptly reach out to the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 #3. To anonymously supply information contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.