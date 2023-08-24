SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a man who is wanted on multiple counts related to a domestic incident in mid-June.

Police say an arrest warrant was issued for 26-year-old Nikolas Ashley.

They said on June 11, Ashley is alleged to have committed one count of battery of a dating partner by strangulation, one count of false imprisonment, and one count of interfering with emergency communication following an incident in the 400 block of Mayfair Drive.

Shreveport police are asking that anyone with information about where Nikolas Ashley is should call them at 318-673-7300 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.