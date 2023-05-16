SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for a man wanted for a May 6 shooting that left a woman injured.

Shreveport Police officers were called to the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive around 6:25 p.m. on May 6 in reference to a shooting.

Responding officers located a female suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

The victim told police that 22-year-old, Universal Sungod Allah, shot her while playing with a handgun.

Allah fled before the police arrived.

Investigators say that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Allah for one count of Illegal Use of a Weapon.

Shreveport police are now looking for information on Allah’s whereabouts. Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers say they are offering a minimum reward of $2,000.00 for any information leading to the arrest of Allah.