Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police’s search for a suspect wanted for allegedly molesting a teen was arrested.

Cortez Lane is wanted by SPD for allegedly molesting a juvenile. (Shreveport Police Department)

According to a media release, Shreveport Police Special Victims Unit began an investigation into a complaint of a juvenile being sexually assaulted by an adult male on April 17.

Police say a forensic interview was conducted on April 20 on the juvenile who disclosed she was sexually assaulted by 41-year-old Cortez Lane. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Lane for one count of molestation of a juvenile.

Lane was arrested Wednesday afternoon according to Shreveport City Jail records.

Anyone with information about a crime can contact SPD at 318-673-7300 #3. To provide information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373.