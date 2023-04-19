SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man convicted earlier this month in Caddo District Court of second-degree murder has received a mandatory life sentence.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 30-year-old Cortez De’Shun Hines was found guilty of the September 1, 2019, Stoner Hill neighborhood slaying of single father and veteran Sherman Earl Rambo Jr.

Hines was sentenced by District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. Wednesday, and it must be served at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

The DA’s office said 42-year-old Rambo was killed by crossfire during the shootout outside a business on East Stoner Avenue.

Hines was one of three men indicted in connection with Mr. Rambo’s death. The other men, Jacody Demetrius Wilson and Carl Wayne McClinton Jr., still await trial.

He still faces trial on pending charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.