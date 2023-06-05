Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has been accused of pornography involving juveniles and sexual abuse of an animal.

According to a media release, Deaundrick Fuller, 23, admitted and pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court to possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 17 and possessing pornographic images of an animal engaged in a sexual act.

Fuller was sentenced to five years without benefit of parole probation or suspension of sentence on count one and five years on count two to run consecutively, for a total of 10 years.

Fuller must register as a sex offender for 25 years on the pornography involving juveniles under the age of 17 and register for 15 years on the sexual abuse of an animal.

Fuller was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Brittany Arvie. He was defended by Katie Ferguson. The case was docket No. 390468.