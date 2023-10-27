SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Shreveport man for arrested for being in possession of pornography involving juveniles.

Detective Thomas Lites and the Caddo Sheriff’s Warrants Division and US Marshal’s Office discovered that 49-year-old, Arthur Halley, Jr. downloaded and possessed pornography involving juveniles.

CPSO reported Halley was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for 11 counts of Pornography including juveniles and Possession of Schedule I and II narcotics.