SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree rape Tuesday morning in Caddo District Court.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney, a jury was selected Monday to hear the case of 40-year-old Chad Lamar Dorsey. Just as the jury was about to be sworn in, Dorsey offered to plead guilty to the charges.

Dorsey was arrested and charged with second-degree rape for being involved in sexual activity with a 12-year-old girl who was step-relation. Dorsey engaged in sex with the child for more than a year. The young girl informed her grandmother of the sexual activity, and her grandmother reported it to the police.

When police interviewed Dorsey, he confessed to having sex with the underage girl but told investigators that he believed the sex was consensual.

Dorsey was sentenced to 40 years of hard labor without the possibility of parole to begin immediately. The victim and her family were in the courtroom for the plea and sentencing.