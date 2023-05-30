SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man inside his home in Shreveport Monday night.

Officials say the shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. at a home on the 2400 block of Midway Ave. The suspect reportedly fired a handgun through the window, striking the man in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shooting on Midway Ave. (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Police do not yet have a suspect.

Anyone with information can contact SPD at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or through their app, P3Tips.