SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for killing his brother.

Family members watched as 53-year-old Carlin Tremell Cotton was sentenced to life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence for the second-degree murder of 45-year-old Cedric Cemoyne Fuller, his younger brother.

On August 18, 2021, Cotton and Fuller became involved in an argument over money at the Baxter Street home of Fuller’s mother.

Witnesses heard two bursts of gunfire and found Fuller face-down in a puddle and bleeding. Pathology reports showed Fuller had been shot five times from behind, with two of the shots ultimately being fatal.

Witnesses at the scene reported that Cotton fled in his white Chevrolet Impala before officers arrived.

Cotton admitted to shooting Fuller after calling 911. Fuller was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he died.

Cotton was hiding in a La Quinta Inn in Bossier almost two months after fleeing the original scene of the crime. He claimed during his trial that he acted in self-defense.

A unanimous jury found Cotton guilty as charged on January 26.